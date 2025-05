Clonmany Shamrocks defeated Cockhill Celtic 1-0 in the Clubman Shirts Cup Final at Maginn Park this afternoon.

Aaron Porter was the hero for Clonmany as he popped up to net the winner 14 minutes from time.

The two sides will meet once again in the Donegal Signs Cup Final next weekend.

After the game, the goal-scorer spoke to Chris Ashmore and said the team deserved to win because of how hard they’ve worked this season…

Clonmany Shamrocks manager Marty Doherty also gave his thoughts to Chris…