Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

161 new homes given the go ahead in Newbuildings

Planning permission for 161 new homes in the Newbuildings area has been approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee.

The application by Benamara Properties Limited is for a residential development comprising 161 dwellings, comprising detached chalet bungalows, 17 detached houses, 14 semi-detached chalet bungalows, 82 semi-detached houses, and 46 townhouses.

The application site is located on lands to the South of Gortinure Road and immediately East of Silverbrook Park and Primity Crescent in Newbuildings.

****************************

Release in full –

 

Planning permission granted for 161 new homes in Newbuildings

Planning permission for 161 new homes in the Newbuildings area has been approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee.

The application by Benamara Properties Limited is for a residential development comprising 161 dwellings (2 detached chalet bungalows, 17 detached houses, 14 semi-detached chalet bungalows, 82 semi-detached houses, and 46 townhouses), including a flood alleviation scheme and all associated site works.

The application site is located on lands to the South of Gortinure Road and immediately East of Silverbrook Park and Primity Crescent in Newbuildings.

The chairman of the Planning Committee, Cllr Fergal Leonard welcomed the decision. “The addition of 161 new homes is a significant and timely development for the Newbuildings area and will directly address the growing housing needs in this part of our district. The thoughtfully planned mix of housing types – from spacious detached homes to modern townhouses and accessible bungalows – ensures we’re creating a truly inclusive community that caters to first-time buyers, growing families, and residents looking to downsize.  This development highlights our commitment to supporting growth and providing quality residential development in the district” 

All planning application forms, drawings, letters etc. relating to this planning application are available to view on www.planningni.gov.uk.

ENDS

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

derry city council
Top Stories, News

161 new homes given the go ahead in Newbuildings

7 May 2025
CarrollMcNeill
News

Need for a surgical hub in Donegal raised in the Dail

7 May 2025
7-5-25 Almost 40 Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees are now open to applications across Ireland for 2025/2026, at www.nto.ie   Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees start in Education and Training Boards (ETBs), with a seamless transition to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). Entry is not based on CAO points, and there are no tuition fees for the first one to two years. Pictured at the launch of the 2025/2026 programme of Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees are: (L-R) Calvin O'Brien, Talking Bollox Podcast Co-Host; James Lawless TD, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science; Tanya Jones, Deputy Director of the National Tertiary Office; Terence Power;Tracey Calpin, Tertiary Bachelor's Degree Student,; Talking Bollox Podcast Co-Host; and Grace Bennett, Tertiary Bachelor's Degree Student. Pic:Naoise Culhane-no fee
Top Stories, News

New Tertiary BSc in General Nursing to be available in Donegal

7 May 2025
Ambulance1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Public consultation open for a national non-emergency phone line

7 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

derry city council
Top Stories, News

161 new homes given the go ahead in Newbuildings

7 May 2025
CarrollMcNeill
News

Need for a surgical hub in Donegal raised in the Dail

7 May 2025
7-5-25 Almost 40 Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees are now open to applications across Ireland for 2025/2026, at www.nto.ie   Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees start in Education and Training Boards (ETBs), with a seamless transition to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). Entry is not based on CAO points, and there are no tuition fees for the first one to two years. Pictured at the launch of the 2025/2026 programme of Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees are: (L-R) Calvin O'Brien, Talking Bollox Podcast Co-Host; James Lawless TD, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science; Tanya Jones, Deputy Director of the National Tertiary Office; Terence Power;Tracey Calpin, Tertiary Bachelor's Degree Student,; Talking Bollox Podcast Co-Host; and Grace Bennett, Tertiary Bachelor's Degree Student. Pic:Naoise Culhane-no fee
Top Stories, News

New Tertiary BSc in General Nursing to be available in Donegal

7 May 2025
Ambulance1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Public consultation open for a national non-emergency phone line

7 May 2025
vacant Homes jpeg
Top Stories, News

DCC say they are working through large volume of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications

7 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube