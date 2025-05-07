Donegal County Council launching consultation on urban speed limits

Donegal County Council has begun the process which will eventually see the introduction of 30 kph speed limits in some towns and villages.

On foot of a review of all public roads in towns, villages and settlements with an existing speed limit of 60kph or lower, proposed changes have been drawn up, with a non-statutory two week consultation getting underway on Monday May 12th.

The council’s plans include the introduction of several 30km/h Urban Zones, which will be presented on colour-coded maps during the consultation period.

It runs from Monday May 12th until Monday May 26th.

All the material will be available on the council’s consultation portal https://consult.donegal.ie/en/consultation/urban-speed-limit-review-2025, with feedback accepted through the portal, by post or by email.

Drop-in events will take place across the county, setting out details of all proposed changes to current urban speed limits, with staff available to to discuss the proposals.

Submissions or observations can also be made on the day.

Events take place in Killybegs on Monday May 12th, Donegal Town on Tuesday May 13th, Dungloe on Wednesday May 14th, Carndonagh and Ballyshannon on Thursday May 15th, Stranorlar on Monday May 19th and Letterkenny on Wednesday May 21st.

A further statutory consultation period for the Draft Special Speed Limit Bye-Laws will take place later in the year inviting final submissions.

For more information on the Speed Limit Review contact the Council on:

speedlimitreview@donegalcoco.ie or write to

Speed Limit Survey, Road Design Office,

Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal.