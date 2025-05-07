Appointments made to Donegal Garda Division in line with new model



A number of appointments have been made in An Garda Síochána Donegal in line with the Garda Operating Model.

The restructuring is being introduced as part of the Policing Service for the Future plan, recommended by both the Commission of the Future of Policing in Ireland and the Garda Inspectorate.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Grant, based in the Buncrana Garda Station, has responsibility for the Donegal Crime Functional Area, which encompasses the most serious crime in the Donegal Division.

Specialist units will be attached to this Functional Area and will support Community Engagement.

Superintendent David Kelly in Milford Garda Station has responsibility for Donegal Performance Assurance Functional Area, meaning he will now be responsible for things such as Governance and Courts within the Division.

The specialist knowledge brought by this Functional Area will allow the Community Engagement and Crime Superintendents and Inspectors to focus on the delivery of an operational service to the public.

Finally, Superintendent Karen Duffy in Ballyshannon Garda Station has responsibility for Donegal South Community Engagement Functional Area, covering front-line core policing.