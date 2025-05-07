Athletics: Finn Valley’s O’Gailin & Boyce set to represent Ireland

Two Finn Valley AC athletes have been selected in Irish squads for upcoming European competitions.

Oisin O’Gailin will represent his country in the European 10000m Cup to be held in France on the 24th of May.

O’Gailin recently clocked his latest Donegal record in the United States, setting a 5k road best of 14:02.

Meanwhile, three-time Olympian Brendan Boyce has received a national selection once again.

The Ramelton native will compete for Ireland in the European Race Walking Team Championships taking place in the Czech Republic on the 18th of May.