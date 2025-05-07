Business Matters, Ep 243: Big Donegal interest in Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards – plus retrofitting your home

Entries for Blas na hÉireann 2025, the Irish Food Awards are open. Blas na hÉireann is the largest blind-tasted food awards on the island of Ireland, designed to recognise and celebrate the very best Irish food and drink.

Donegal food producers have achieved consistent success at the awards which are in their 18th year.

Through the Food Coast Donegal initiative, it’s an opportunity for the county’s food and drink producers to grow what is vibrant local food sector and to showcase Donegal’s rich culinary culture.

Over the years, Donegal has enjoyed great success at Blas na hÉireann, and previous winners include: An Dalach Mor Teoranta, Donegal Rapeseed Oil, Filligans handmade preserves, Green Pastures Donegal, McConnell Meats, Natural Dairies and Wild (Few-sha) Fuschia Bakehouse.

To find out more about this year’s awards, the story behind them, and the deadline for entries, Chris has been speaking with Fallon Moore, event co-ordinator.

Meanwhile, the Government’s new Home Energy Upgrade Loan Scheme marked its first anniversary recently.

Coinciding with this, Electric Ireland Superhomes has launched a new Retrofit Hub on the MyHome website offering advice and guidance on everything you need to retrofit your home.

To find out more, Chris got the views of David Flannery, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development at Electric Ireland Superhomes.

The full programme can be listened to here: