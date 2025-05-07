Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 243: Big Donegal interest in Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards – plus retrofitting your home

Entries for Blas na hÉireann 2025, the Irish Food Awards are open. Blas na hÉireann is the largest blind-tasted food awards on the island of Ireland, designed to recognise and celebrate the very best Irish food and drink. 

Donegal food producers have achieved consistent success at the awards which are in their 18th year.

Through the Food Coast Donegal initiative, it’s an opportunity for the county’s food and drink producers to grow what is vibrant local food sector and to showcase Donegal’s rich culinary culture. 

Over the years, Donegal has enjoyed great success at Blas na hÉireann, and previous winners include: An Dalach Mor Teoranta, Donegal Rapeseed Oil, Filligans handmade preserves, Green Pastures Donegal, McConnell Meats, Natural Dairies and Wild (Few-sha) Fuschia Bakehouse.

To find out more about this year’s awards, the story behind them, and the deadline for entries, Chris has been speaking with Fallon Moore, event co-ordinator.

Meanwhile, the Government’s new Home Energy Upgrade Loan Scheme marked its first anniversary recently.

Coinciding with this, Electric Ireland Superhomes has launched a new Retrofit Hub on the MyHome website offering advice and guidance on everything you need to retrofit your home.

To find out more, Chris got the views of David Flannery, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development at Electric Ireland Superhomes.

The full programme can be listened to here:

Top Stories

7-5-25 Almost 40 Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees are now open to applications across Ireland for 2025/2026, at www.nto.ie   Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees start in Education and Training Boards (ETBs), with a seamless transition to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). Entry is not based on CAO points, and there are no tuition fees for the first one to two years. Pictured at the launch of the 2025/2026 programme of Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees are: (L-R) Calvin O'Brien, Talking Bollox Podcast Co-Host; James Lawless TD, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science; Tanya Jones, Deputy Director of the National Tertiary Office; Terence Power;Tracey Calpin, Tertiary Bachelor's Degree Student,; Talking Bollox Podcast Co-Host; and Grace Bennett, Tertiary Bachelor's Degree Student. Pic:Naoise Culhane-no fee
Top Stories, News

New Tertiary BSc in General Nursing to be available in Donegal

7 May 2025
Ambulance1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Public consultation open for a national non-emergency phone line

7 May 2025
vacant Homes jpeg
Top Stories, News

DCC say they are working through large volume of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications

7 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 May 2025
Advertisement

Business Matters, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 243: Big Donegal interest in Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards – plus retrofitting your home

7 May 2025

