Civil Registration Office to reopen in Buncrana on a limited trial basis

The HSE confirmed the Civil Registration Office in Buncrana will reopen for one day a week from Wednesday May 21st.

The service, which had previously been in the town for at least 75, years was cut by the HSE at the end of March, but local Cllr Fionan Bradley says after he and Minister Charlie Mc Conalogue met with the HSE in relation to the office, it was agreed it would reopen on Wednesdays on a by appointment only basis for a trial period of three months.

One of the reasons given for the closure of the service in March was the fact that most people are now registering births, deaths and marriages online.

Cllr Bradley is urging people to use the service once it opens…………….

 

Bradley statement in full –

Bradley welcomes the return of the CRS to Inishowen!

FF Cllr. Fionán Bradley has welcomed the news that the Civil Registration office is
due to return to Buncrana from Wednesday 21 st May. The service, which had
previously been in the town for at least 75 years was axed by the HSE at the end of
March. “Minister Charlie Mc Conalogue and I recently met with the HSE in relation to
the CRS office which was based in the new Primary Care centre in Buncrana. We
pressed the importance of this service to the Inishowen Peninsula, particularly given
that it has a bigger population than Co. Leitrim which has 1 CRS and is a bigger
geographical area than Co. Louth which has 2. It was made abundantly clear to the
HSE that nothing other than a reversal of this decision would be acceptable”.
Thankfully, they are now in a position to reopen the CRS in the Buncrana Primary
Care centre. At the moment the office will only be open on a Wednesday and those
wishing to register a birth, death or marriage must make an appointment in advance.
This arrangement will then be reviewed in 3 months’ time. I would strongly urge
anyone registering a birth, death or marriage to use this service, in the office, in that
time. I know that it’s only available 1 day per week but our only hope of maintaining
and preferably increasing the level of service is if we can go back to the HSE with
cold hard figures on the number of people who have used the service in the office.
To book an appointment please use the following link: www2.hse.ie/services

