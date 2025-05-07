DCC say they are working through large volume of Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant applications

Donegal County Council is currently receiving a high number of applications for the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme.

The local authority says that staff are working as quickly as possible to respond to emails and phone queries.

The average processing time for a new application is approximately 6 – 8 weeks, with the first inspection typically being complete around one month after the application was sent in.

The council say there is no closing date for applications, and are thanking the public for their patients as the deal with the large volume to date.