Ireland has 3rd highest electricity bills in Eurozone

We’re paying around €350 more per year for electricity than our European neighbours.

Figures from Eurostat show Ireland is the 3rd highest for electricity costs after Germany and Denmark.

Our electricity bills are around 30% higher than the European average according to the Irish Independent, while our gas bills are the 5th highest in the Eurozone.

It comes as Wind Energy Ireland says 35% of the country’s electricity was wind-generated in the first 4 months of this year, while the average cost of wholesale energy fell for the 3rd month in a row.