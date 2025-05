The Dail’s been told that Donegal needs a Surgical Hub to relieve some of the pressure on Letterkenny University Hospital.

The issue was raised this afternoon by Deputy Charles Ward, on foot of a visit to the hospital last week by Health Minister Jennifer Carroll.

She told the Dail the best location for a hub in the North West is still being assessed, Deputy Ward says it shouldn’t be Donegal or Sligo, it should be both………