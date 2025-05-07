New Tertiary BSc in General Nursing to be available in Donegal

One of six new Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees announced today is located in Donegal.

Students enrolling in the upcoming academic year will be able to avail obtain a Bachelor’s of Science in General Nursing. Entry is not based on points, and there are no tuition fees for the first one to two years.

The course will begin in the Donegal Education Training Board in Letterkenny and transition to the ATU in Donegal.

New Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree available in Donegal for 2025/2026 academic year

No points needed, and no fees initially – same Bachelor’s Degree, exciting new path

For immediate release, May 7th 2025: The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD, has today announced the details of six new Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees, bringing to almost 40 the number of Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees now open to applications across the country, for the upcoming academic year 2025/2026.

The National Tertiary Office was established in 2023, representing a new era in higher education, providing enhanced access for people – of all ages – who may not be able to otherwise, to earn a Bachelor’s Degree. Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees commence in Education and Training Boards (ETBs), with a seamless transition to Higher Education Institutions. Entry is not based on points, and there are no tuition fees for the first one to two years.

Amongst the new Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees open to applications for the upcoming academic year is a BSc (Hons) in Science (in General Nursing) – commencing in the Donegal Education Training Board (FET Centre, Letterkenny), with a seamless transition to Atlantic Technological University (Donegal campus).

Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees were first open to applications for the 2023 / 2024 academic year. There were 13 Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree programmes in the first year. That has almost trebled for 2025/2026 with 38 programmes nationwide.

In addition to a wide range of existing Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees across Business, ICT, Arts, Engineering, Social Sciences, Early Learning & Care, Agricultural Science, Sport, Manufacturing & Construction and Health & Welfare, the following six new options are being revealed today. The programmes are designed in partnership with industry to tackle skills shortages and equip students for careers in sectors that need them.

BSc (Hons) Digital Arts (Tipperary Education Training Board and Technological University of the Shannon)

BSc (Hons) in Occupational Therapy (Cork College of Further Education and Training and University College Cork)

BSc (Hons) in Occupational Therapy (Kerry College of Further Education and training and University College Cork)

BSc (Hons) ID Nursing (Waterford Wexford Education Training Board and South East Technological University)

BA (Hons) Politics, Society and Media (City of Dublin Further Education and Training College Ballyfermot Road/ City of Dublin Further Education and Training College, Rathmines and Technological University Dublin)

BA (Hons) Social Care Practice (Cavan and Monaghan Education Training Board and Atlantic Technological University).

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless TD, said: “I’m pleased to launch the third round of tertiary degree programmes. These initiatives are giving more students than ever the chance to pursue their ambitions without being tied down by the CAO points race.

“I understand that many young people feel anxious about their educational future, worrying each year if their Leaving Certificate results will be enough to get into the course they want. These programmes ensure that your exam results won’t limit your options. If you’re willing to study and work hard, there’s a path for you in tertiary education.”

Tanya Jones, Deputy Director of the National Tertiary Office, said: “Whether you’re finishing school, returning to education, or upskilling later in life, Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees are about meeting you where you are and helping you get to where you want to go. Learners should be able to pursue a degree regardless of their background, family circumstances, or financial situation. No points are required, and there’s no college fees during in the early years in ETB. There are no compromises; students earn the same Bachelor’s Degree, it’s just a different route. Options and demand are increasing year on year, demonstrating the need for and importance of a more accessible route like the one presented by Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees.”

Maria Doherty, Programme Manager with the Atlantic & Border Tertiary Cluster, said; “The Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees in the Atlantic and Border region open up education to a whole new cohort of learners, who can now stay in their local community and pursue their studies. It has also especially for people living in rural Ireland enabled these learners who for a variety of reasons like financial, transport, caring responsibilities, other family responsibility would not have been able to access higher education. This is what education should all be about, changing people lives in the communities they live in.”

Tracey Calpin is a 2nd year BSc Nursing student in Atlantic Technological University. From Letterkenny, she started her Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree in Donegal Education Training Board. She said: “I always knew I wanted to be a nurse but raising my family of five took priority. One day, someone told me about the Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree route. Immediately I knew this was for me. With second year finishing up, I still can’t believe how well I am doing. My kids are also proud which is so motivating. What’s great about my degree is I gained a Healthcare Assistant qualification, so I can work during the summer while working on my future”.

Host of the Talking Bollox podcast, Terence Power, is supporting the launch of the new Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees. He said: “You don’t need points. All you need is potential. This kind of opportunity just wasn’t around for us when we left school. To see it available now, for people who otherwise might never get the chance to realise their full potential, is genuinely class.”

Find out more information about Tertiary Bachelors’ Degrees at www.nto.ie.

