The state could introduce another number, like 999 but for non-urgent medical issues.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has launched a public consultation to gather opinions.

It says the HSE requested this to explore the possibility of introducing another number for “acute but non-emergency needs.”

HIQA’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Conor Teljeur, says people are aware that the current 999 or 112 numbers are for serious emergencies only: