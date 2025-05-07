Vintners Association of Ireland to press Justice Minister for clarity on the sale of 0.0 alcohol drinks to minors

The Vintners Association of Ireland is to seek clarity from the Justice Minister surrounding the legality of serving zero alcohol versions of popular beverages to minors.

The group has its national conference next week, with the issue on the agenda.

Donegal spokesperson for the association, Cllr Martin Harley, says that he has heard of one publican who lost out on business as a result of refusing parents the sale of alcohol free beer for their child.

He added that as a bar owner, he has a duty of care to his customers.

Speaking on the Nine ’til Noon Show, Cllr Harley said it cannot remain a grey area: