Carberry welcomes EU Parliament report on water resilience, and urges Commission to adopt a similar position

Midlands North West MEP Nina Carberry is welcoming the publication of a European Parliament report on the proposed EU Water Resilience Strategy, and is calling on the commission to match the Parliament’s ambition when it publishes its proposal later this year.

Ms Carberry, who is Vice-Chair of the Parliament’s Intergroup on Seas, Rivers, Islands and Coastal Areas, says water must be placed at the heart of EU policy regarding both agriculture and growing climate threats.

She says recent flooding and drought impacts across Europe show the realities of climate change cannot be ignored, and water is a resource that is too often taken for granted…….

Pic – NIna Carberry MEP with EU Agriculture Commissioner Cristophe Hansen

