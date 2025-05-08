Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Conclave resumes this morning in Sistine Chapel

Crowds are expected to pack into St Peter’s Square again this morning, as attempts to elect a new Pope continue.

Black smoke billowed from the chimney at the Sistine Chapel after the first vote of the conclave last night, with the vote taking longer than expected.

Only one vote was held last night, but starting today, the 133 cardinals will cast up to four votes daily, until a two-thirds majority is reached.

Previous conclaves, including those for Pope Francis in 2013, Pope Benedict XVI in 2005, and Pope John Paul II in 1978, were all concluded in less than three days.

Top Stories

european-commission-building-flags
Audio, News, Top Stories

Slight drop in support for Ireland’s EU membership

8 May 2025
Black Smoke
News

Conclave resumes this morning in Sistine Chapel

8 May 2025
LawPro
Top Stories, News

Ballybofey meeting to discuss water quality

8 May 2025
Daniel McCrossan
News, Audio, Top Stories

West Tyrone vintners need supports in the face of high costs – McCrossan

8 May 2025
