Conor Kelly set for World Relays in China

Guangzhou in China is the venue this weekend (May 10th and 11th) as Ireland aim to qualify their three 4x400m relay teams for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Irish mixed, women’s and men’s 4x400m teams will compete at the World Athletics Relays at the Tianhe Stadium where the top fourteen teams will advance to Tokyo.

Among those competing is Finn Valley’s Conor Kelly, he had an impressive indoor season breaking the Irish U20 indoor record, winning the national senior title, before claiming a maiden Irish senior vest at the European Athletics Indoor Championships as part of the mixed 4x400m team.

Kelly moved club last month having previously run with Derry Track Club.

North Sligo’s Christopher O’Donnell was part of the gold-medal winning mixed 4x400m team in Rome and the quartet who ran at the Olympic Games. O’Donnell could feature on both the mixed and men’s teams this weekend.

Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid is Ireland Team Manager for the event.



Ireland Team: