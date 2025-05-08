Conor Kelly set for World Relays in China

Guangzhou in China is the venue this weekend (May 10th and 11th) as Ireland aim to qualify their three 4x400m relay teams for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.
Irish mixed, women’s and men’s 4x400m teams will compete at the World Athletics Relays at the Tianhe Stadium where the top fourteen teams will advance to Tokyo.
Among those competing is Finn Valley’s Conor Kelly, he had an impressive indoor season breaking the Irish U20 indoor record, winning the national senior title, before claiming a maiden Irish senior vest at the European Athletics Indoor Championships as part of the mixed 4x400m team.
Kelly moved club last month having previously run with Derry Track Club.
North Sligo’s Christopher O’Donnell was part of the gold-medal winning mixed 4x400m team in Rome and the quartet who ran at the Olympic Games. O’Donnell could feature on both the mixed and men’s teams this weekend.
Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid is Ireland Team Manager for the event.
Ireland Team:
|Athlete
|Event
|Club
|Coach
|Rhasidat Adeleke
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Tallaght AC
|Edrick Floreal
|Sharlene Mawdsley
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Newport AC
|Tony Lester
|Sophie Becker
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Raheny Shamrock AC
|Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
|Phil Healy
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Bandon AC
|Shane McCormack
|Rachel McCann
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|North Down AC
|Ian Neely
|Lauren Cadden
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Sligo AC
|Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows
|Kate O’Connell
|Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Lucan Harriers AC
|Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
|Cillín Greene
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Galway City Harriers
|Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
|Conor Kelly
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Finn Valley AC
|Paul Miller
|Marcus Lawler
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Clonliffe Harriers
|Patricia Lawler
|Jack Raftery
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Donore Harriers
|Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
|Aaron Keane
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Tullamore Harriers
|Brendan Glynn
|Chris O’Donnell
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|North Sligo AC
|Stewart Marshall
|Callum Baird
|Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m
|Ballymena & Antrim AC
|Ian Neely