Conor Kelly set for World Relays in China

Guangzhou in China is the venue this weekend (May 10th and 11th) as Ireland aim to qualify their three 4x400m relay teams for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Irish mixed, women’s and men’s 4x400m teams will compete at the World Athletics Relays at the Tianhe Stadium where the top fourteen teams will advance to Tokyo.

Among those competing is Finn Valley’s Conor Kelly, he had an impressive indoor season breaking the Irish U20 indoor record, winning the national senior title, before claiming a maiden Irish senior vest at the European Athletics Indoor Championships as part of the mixed 4x400m team.

Kelly moved club last month having previously run with Derry Track Club.

North Sligo’s Christopher O’Donnell was part of the gold-medal winning mixed 4x400m team in Rome and the quartet who ran at the Olympic Games. O’Donnell could feature on both the mixed and men’s teams this weekend.

Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid is Ireland Team Manager for the event.


Ireland Team:

 

Athlete Event Club Coach
Rhasidat Adeleke Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Tallaght AC Edrick Floreal
Sharlene Mawdsley Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Newport AC Tony Lester
Sophie Becker Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Raheny Shamrock AC Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
Phil Healy Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Bandon AC Shane McCormack
Rachel McCann Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m North Down AC Ian Neely
Lauren Cadden Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Sligo AC Trevor Painter & Jenny Meadows
Kate O’Connell Women’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Lucan Harriers AC Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
Cillín Greene Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Galway City Harriers Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
Conor Kelly Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Finn Valley AC Paul Miller
Marcus Lawler Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Clonliffe Harriers Patricia Lawler
Jack Raftery Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Donore Harriers Gerard O’Donnell & Aideen Sinnott
Aaron Keane Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Tullamore Harriers Brendan Glynn
Chris O’Donnell Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m North Sligo AC Stewart Marshall
Callum Baird Men’s 4x400m & Mixed 4x400m Ballymena & Antrim AC Ian Neely

 

 

 

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Man arrested in connection with Easter Monday parade in Derry

8 May 2025
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Top Stories, News

Police investigating potentially fatal arson attack in Derry

8 May 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann repairing burst mains in Inch Island and Raphoe

8 May 2025
