Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Consultation launched on how garda resources should be prioritised

The Policing and Community Safety Authority is urging people in Donegal to participate in a consultation on the Policing Priorities for An Garda Síochána for 2026-2028.

The PCSA was established last month, and is running the consultation exercise until June 8th.

CEO Helen Hall was previously CEO of the Policing Authority, spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show.

She told Greg Hughes that at a time of scarce resources, this consultation is a means of ensuring people’s voices are heard when those resources are being distributed………….

 

More details and and a link to the survey HERE

 

You can hear the full conversation here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Man arrested in connection with Easter Monday parade in Derry

8 May 2025
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Top Stories, News

Police investigating potentially fatal arson attack in Derry

8 May 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann repairing burst mains in Inch Island and Raphoe

8 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Man arrested in connection with Easter Monday parade in Derry

8 May 2025
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Top Stories, News

Police investigating potentially fatal arson attack in Derry

8 May 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann repairing burst mains in Inch Island and Raphoe

8 May 2025
garda
Audio, Top Stories

Consultation launched on how garda resources should be prioritised

8 May 2025
cows
Top Stories, News

New TB eradication measures on the table as government meets farm organisations

8 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube