Consultation launched on how garda resources should be prioritised

The Policing and Community Safety Authority is urging people in Donegal to participate in a consultation on the Policing Priorities for An Garda Síochána for 2026-2028.

The PCSA was established last month, and is running the consultation exercise until June 8th.

CEO Helen Hall was previously CEO of the Policing Authority, spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show.

She told Greg Hughes that at a time of scarce resources, this consultation is a means of ensuring people’s voices are heard when those resources are being distributed………….

