The Local Enterprise Office in Donegal has been exceeding its targets so far this year, and is on track to invest in the region of €2.5 million this year, supporting over 240 jobs in the county.

A meeting of Donegal County Council’s SPC was told this morning that this is a county of small business.

The LEO’s Head of Enterprise Brenda Hegarty told the meeting it is supporting businesses right across the county…………