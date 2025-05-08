Final call to enter Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally

The countdown is on for the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally, taking place from 20th to 22nd June 2025, and organisers are urging competitors to get their entries in before the final deadline this Friday, 9th May.

Widely regarded as Ireland’s most prestigious rally, the event continues to draw massive interest from across the country and beyond, with entries flooding in over recent weeks. Organisers have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm, with the number of competitors looking to secure a coveted spot on the start list. An unprecedented entry with numbers in excess of 270 entries have been received so far!

“This is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions of the Donegal Rally we’ve ever seen,” said Eamon McGee the Clerk of the Course, “The interest has been phenomenal, and we’ve got some exciting plans coming together behind the scenes that fans and teams alike will love.”

As title sponsor, Wilton Recycling brings strong environmental credentials and community focus to the rally. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, sustainability, and the vibrant culture of Irish motorsport.

The rally, a cornerstone of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, features challenging stages through the dramatic Donegal landscape and attracts thousands of fans, creating a festival atmosphere in the region each summer.

With the entry deadline of 9th May fast approaching, this is the last chance for competitors to apply for their place in what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of rallying.