Donegal goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany fully understands the magnitude of winning an Ulster Senior Football Championship with his county.

The St. Naul’s shot-stopper is well aware how important gaelic football is in the county and says this Saturday’s provincial decider against Armagh is “massive for the people of Donegal”.

Mulreany spoke to Michael McMullan at a press event leading up to the weekend’s game in Clones…