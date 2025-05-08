Ladies Bay in Buncrana still not meeting minimum bathing water standards – EPA

A beach in Donegal is still not meeting minimum bathing water standards, according to the EPA’s latest report which has been published this morning.

Ladies Bay in Buncrana has again been rated as poor, one of only two beaches in the country to be given that designation along with Sandymount in Dublin. Last year, the figure was five.

The EPA says the main source of pollution affecting Ladies Bay is untreated wastewater released occasionally from the town’s collecting system.

Uisce Éireann is progressing a major upgrade of the system.

Of the other 20 Donegal beaches which were assessed, 17 were rated as ‘excellent’ and three were rated as ‘good’.

Nationally, 81 per cent of Ireland’s beaches have an ‘excellent’ bathing water quality.

Dr Eimear Cotter from the EPA says the issues must be addressed………………

You can access the full report HERE