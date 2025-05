Owen Roes Cathal McShane has opted out of Tyrone panel ahead of All-Ireland series.

The 2021 All Ireland winner’s last appearance for the Red Hands came last month in their Ulster Championship opener against Cavan.

The Leckpatrick forward who was an All Star in 2019 was not named in the matchday 26 for Tyrone’s semi-final defeat to Armagh.

McShane made just one National League appearance this season, that was in the defeat to Mayo in February.