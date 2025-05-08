Orange fire danger noticed issued for Donegal until Monday

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued an orange Fire Danger Notice, for all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

The Notice is in effect until midday on Monday.

Donegal County Council wishes to appeal to landowners and members of the public to exercise caution and to take all necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of wildfires.

Landowners and members of the public are urged to be vigilant and to report any uncontrolled or unattended fires immediately to the fire service by dialling 999 or 112.