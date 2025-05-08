Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Police in Derry investigating spate of robberies in the city centre

Detectives investigating reports of burglaries in Derry city centre are appealing for information and witnesses.

A line of enquiry at this time is that some of these incidents may be linked.

At around half past 10 last night, police received a report of a suspected burglary and suspicious activity in the Palace Street area, and of two males leaving a church hall.

Officers responded and noted damage to the church hall door, and a smashed window as well as further damage inside the building.

A 34-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary and he remains in custody at this time.

Police are also investigating a report of a burglary at commercial premises in Waterloo Place, believed to have occurred sometime between 1am yesterday morning and when it was reported to police at 7am the same day.

Damage was caused to windows and cash reported as taken.

Officers are also appealing for information following a report of burglary at commercial premises in the Strand Road area.

Sometime between 6:30pm on Sunday and 20 past midnight on Monday, it was reported that the glass pane of the front door of the property was damaged.

Entry was gained to the premises and a sum of money was taken during the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing into each of these incidents.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Unacceptable that over 1,200 Donegal children left without creche place’ – Deputy Ward

8 May 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Police in Derry investigating spate of robberies in the city centre

8 May 2025
leo donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC committee briefed on LEO’s success

8 May 2025
IMG_3243
Playback

TY Media Week Show with Rosses Community School | Wednesday 7th May

8 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Unacceptable that over 1,200 Donegal children left without creche place’ – Deputy Ward

8 May 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Police in Derry investigating spate of robberies in the city centre

8 May 2025
leo donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC committee briefed on LEO’s success

8 May 2025
IMG_3243
Playback

TY Media Week Show with Rosses Community School | Wednesday 7th May

8 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

Man arrested in connection with Easter Monday parade in Derry

8 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube