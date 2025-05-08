Police in Derry investigating spate of robberies in the city centre

Detectives investigating reports of burglaries in Derry city centre are appealing for information and witnesses.

A line of enquiry at this time is that some of these incidents may be linked.

At around half past 10 last night, police received a report of a suspected burglary and suspicious activity in the Palace Street area, and of two males leaving a church hall.

Officers responded and noted damage to the church hall door, and a smashed window as well as further damage inside the building.

A 34-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary and he remains in custody at this time.

Police are also investigating a report of a burglary at commercial premises in Waterloo Place, believed to have occurred sometime between 1am yesterday morning and when it was reported to police at 7am the same day.

Damage was caused to windows and cash reported as taken.

Officers are also appealing for information following a report of burglary at commercial premises in the Strand Road area.

Sometime between 6:30pm on Sunday and 20 past midnight on Monday, it was reported that the glass pane of the front door of the property was damaged.

Entry was gained to the premises and a sum of money was taken during the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing into each of these incidents.