Support for Ireland’s membership of the EU has dropped to its lowest level in over a decade.

82 per cent are in favour of our relationship with the bloc, down from 84 per cent last year.

43 per cent of people say they believe their views are not represented at EU level, while nearly half said the bloc is not moving in the right direction.

CEO of European Movement Ireland Noelle O’Connell outlines some of the issues respondents felt needed to be addressed………….