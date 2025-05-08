Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Temple-Asokuh says “the mood is positive” as Donegal Ladies bid for Ulster glory

For a county with a proud gaelic footballing heritage, occasions don’t get much bigger than this Saturday afternoon in Clones.

The senior men’s team will bid to retain their Anglo-Celt crown at 5:25pm – but preceding that, at 3pm, it will be the turn of the Donegal Senior Ladies to aim for Ulster glory.

Having said that, Armagh are the opposition for both teams and will fancy their chances in both games.

The Orchard County are the reigning All-Ireland king-pins in the men’s game, while Armagh’s ladies team are reigning Ulster champions, beaten All-Ireland semi-finalists from 2024 and Division 1 league-finalists from earlier this year.

Looking ahead to the ladies’ decider, Donegal’s Abigail Temple-Asokuh told Michael McMullan the mood inside the camp is of utmost positivity…

 

Both games will be broadcast live on Highland Radio this Saturday.

Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Unacceptable that over 1,200 Donegal children left without creche place’ – Deputy Ward

8 May 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Police in Derry investigating spate of robberies in the city centre

8 May 2025
leo donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC committee briefed on LEO’s success

8 May 2025
IMG_3243
Playback

TY Media Week Show with Rosses Community School | Wednesday 7th May

8 May 2025
Advertisement

