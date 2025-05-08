‘Unacceptable that over 1,200 Donegal children left without creche place’ – Deputy Ward

Deputy Charles Ward says it is unacceptable that over 1,200 children in Donegal have been left without a creche place.

Speaking in the Dáil, he raised a recent survey by Early Childhood Ireland that revealed there are 1,345 children under the age of 4 on childcare waiting lists in the county, while only 89 places are available.

Deputy Ward says recruitment and retention of staff continues to be one of the main issues in Donegal.

He added that Government’s promise to reduce childcare fees to €200 is another ‘broken election promise’: