West Tyrone vintners need supports in the face of high costs – McCrossan

A West Tyrone MLA has told the Assembly that vintners in West Tyrone are struggling in the face of high rates and taxes, and strong competition from neighbouring counties.

Daniel McCrossan, who declared an interest as the director of a local hospitality company, told Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald that interventions are needed to ease the pressure on these businesses, many of whom have their backs to the wall.

She pledged to do what she can, but stressed much of the pressure is rooted in decisions taken at Westminister.

Daniel McCrossan says the issues presented to him at a recent meeting require a quick response………..

 

