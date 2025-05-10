Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Brave Donegal ladies unable to match Armagh in Ulster LGFA Senior Final

Armagh successfully defended their Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship title as they proved to be too strong for Donegal and ran out winners in Clones by 3-9 to 0-7.

Armagh were in command from early on and by half-time they led by 2-4 to a point with the vastly experienced Aoife McCoy getting the two goals for the Orchard County while Suzanne White got the sole Donegal score.

Donegal improved in the second half but the result was never in  any doubt and Armagh got a third goal through Niamh Coleman.

Indeed, Armagh had 11 different scorers and were worthy winners.

Highland Radio commentator Oisin Kelly summarised the game afterwards with match analyst Maureen O’Donnell.

 

 

