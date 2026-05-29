Boil Water notice remains in place in Pettigo

Uisce Éireann is reminding customers on the Pettigo Public Water Supply that a Boil Water Notice remains in place. The Boil Water Notice was issued on 12th May to protect public health due to a deterioration in raw water quality affecting treatment at Pettigo Water Treatment Plant. Monitoring of the water supply is on-going, with Uisce Eireann saying these results will continue to be reviewed and shared with the HSE.

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Release in full –

Uisce Éireann working to lift Boil Water Notice on Pettigo Public Water Supply

Friday, 29 May 2026: Uisce Éireann is reminding customers on the Pettigo Public Water Supply that a Boil Water Notice remains in place.

The Boil Water Notice was issued on 12 May to protect public health due to a deterioration in raw water quality affecting treatment at Pettigo Water Treatment Plant. Uisce Éireann’s primary focus is and always will be the protection of public health. Monitoring of the water supply is on-going. These results will continue to be reviewed and shared with the Health Service Executive (HSE).



Customers can check if their property is included on the Boil Water Notice by visiting www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.



Anthony Skeffington of Uisce Éireann said: “I want to acknowledge the inconvenience that the Boil Water Notice is causing the local community, but public health is Uisce Éireann’s number one priority and this notice is in place to protect the health of customers on the supply. Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann are working, in consultation with the HSE, to lift the notice as quickly and safely as possible. We thank those affected for their patience.”

In the meantime, all customers on the Pettigo Public Water Supply are advised to continue boiling their water before use until further notice.

Uisce Éireann’s drinking water standards, as per EU Drinking Water regulations, are strict and include wide safety margins. Where risks to water quality are identified through Uisce Éireann’s enhanced testing and monitoring programme, the Health Service Executive (HSE) is consulted, and Boil Water Notices are issued to protect public health. In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue to enable the lifting of the notice as quickly as it safe to do so, in agreement with the HSE.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices. Customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Preparing Infant Formula: Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.



Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Updates are available on our Water Supply Updates section on www.water.ie, on X @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.