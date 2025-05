There were numerous key moments in what was a thrilling Ulster SFC decider between Donegal and Armagh in Clones.

Gaelic Life journalist Michael McMullan gave his thoughts on Donegal’s win when the spoke with Highland Radio’s match commentator Oisin Kelly shortly after the final whistle as Jim McGuinness’ side triumphed on a final scoreline of 2-23 to 0-28 after extra time.

McMullan highlighted the importance of Ciaran Moore’s goal for Donegal