Donegal businesses encouraged to sign up to Uisce Eireann’s new Advanced Water Stewardship Programme

Donegal businesses are being encouraged to sign up to Uisce Eireann’s new Advanced Water Stewardship Programme.

The fully funded training is delivered in partnership with Water Stewardship Ireland and the Sustainable Enterprise Skillnet.

It is designed to help businesses address water quality and trade effluent challenges, prepare for upcoming regulations, and manage future charges more effectively.

Through a series of interactive workshops, participants will develop a tailored Water Charter for their facility – identifying risks, mapping water use and drainage, and finding opportunities to reduce, reuse and restore water on site.