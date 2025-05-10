Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal businesses encouraged to sign up to Uisce Eireann’s new Advanced Water Stewardship Programme

Donegal businesses are being encouraged to sign up to Uisce Eireann’s new Advanced Water Stewardship Programme.

The fully funded training is delivered in partnership with Water Stewardship Ireland and the Sustainable Enterprise Skillnet.

It is designed to help businesses address water quality and trade effluent challenges, prepare for upcoming regulations, and manage future charges more effectively.

Through a series of interactive workshops, participants will develop a tailored Water Charter for their facility – identifying risks, mapping water use and drainage, and finding opportunities to reduce, reuse and restore water on site.

wildfire
Top Stories, News

NI Emergency Services warn of risk after fires in Tyrone and on the Derry Donegal border

10 May 2025
Photo 1.
News, Top Stories

LUH launches two-way messaging reminder service for patients who have Physiotherapy outpatient appointments

10 May 2025
Padraig Nolan, Mondelez Ireland_ Geoffrey Bourke, Uisce Éireann_Ken Stockil, 20FIFTY Partners.
News

Donegal businesses encouraged to sign up to Uisce Eireann’s new Advanced Water Stewardship Programme

10 May 2025
IMG20250510050803
News, Top Stories

Thousands walk from Darkness into Light in Donegal

10 May 2025
