Donegal win Ulster SFC in thriller that goes to extra-time

Donegal have won the 2025 Ulster Senior Football Championship after a thrilling victory over All-Ireland champions Armagh at St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones in a game that went to extra time.

If finished: Donegal 2-23 , Armagh 0-28

Niall O’Donnell grabbed what proved to be the winning point at the end of a memorable encounter played in front of a crowd of more than 28,000. It was a fifth Ulster title for Donegal under Jim McGuinness.

Donegal had much the better of the first half and led by seven points (0-13 to 0-6) after 29 minutes but at the break the lead was reduced to three, 0-14 to 0-11.

The second half saw more intensity and after Armagh had got to within a point of Donegal a Hugh McFadden goal on 44 minutes left the McGuinness’ managed side leading by 1-16 to 0-15.

But with an hour on the clock Donegal were clinging onto a 1-20 to 0-21 lead and it was very much in the melting pot.

Armagh levelled the scores with seconds to go of normal time.

And at the end of the first period of extra-time in energy sapping conditions, the sides were still level – Donegal 1-22, Armagh 0-25.

Armagh restored their lead with a Soupy Campbell point before Donegal then got a crucial goal at the start of the second period of extra time through Ciaran Moore -but Ethan Rafferty levelled the scores again with a two point free.

However, O’Donnell’s late score ultimately proved to be the difference on a day that will be long remembered.

 

