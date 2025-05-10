Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal’s hopes of a Christy Ring Cup final are ended by London – McCann gives his post-match thoughts

Conor Gartland of Donegal and Sean Glynn of London with match referee James Judge and mascots before the game

Donegal’s outside chances of qualifying for the Christy Ring Cup Final came to an end at O’Donnell Park as they were comprehensively beaten by a physically stronger and impressive London side, 2-19 to 1-15.

Mickey McCann’s charge went into this game knowing that they had to secure a win to keep alive their hopes of getting into the decider, and although they opened the scoring through Peter Kelly that was the only time that they led in the entire game.

London led by 2-7 to 0-8 at the break with goals from Jack Morrissey (penalty) and Conor O’Carroll but Donegal were guilty of some seven wides in the first half.

In the second half, London moved into a nine point lead at one stage before Donegal finished on a better note with a late goal from veteran Danny Cullen lifting spirits. Gerard Gilmore was Donegal’s top scorer with six points.

Donegal have one more game left in the competition, away to Meath.

Afterwards, Donegal manager Mickey McCann gave his reaction to Chris Ashmore.

