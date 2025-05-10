Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Extra-time drama as Clonmany Shamrocks beat Cockhill Celtic in Donegal Signs Cup Final

Clonmany Shamrocks completed a remarkable cup double as they defeated Cockhill Celtic 2-1 after extra-time in the Donegal Signs Cup final at Maginn Park, Buncrana.

Last weekend, Clonmany lifted the Clubman Shirts League Cup as they defeated the same opposition, Cockhill Celtic, 1-0.

On this occasion, it was Cockhill who took the lead with a stunning long-range effort from Lee McColgan in the first half.

But the Marty Doherty managed side never stopped battling and as the game went into additional time Pearse McCarron grabbed an equaliser to send the game to extra-time.

The impressive Shane McCaul got what turned out to be the winner just before the end of the first half of extra time.

Joy then for Clonmany as they celebrate two trophies within the space of a week, while for Cockhill a season that promised much has ended on a disappointing note.

