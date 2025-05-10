Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Finn Valley AC’s Conor Kelly on Irish team that reaches World Relays Finals

Finn Valley AC’s Conor Kelly played a major role as Ireland got through to the final of the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China.

He led off the first leg and ran a  very solid race before handing over to Rhasidat Adeleke for the second lap while Sharlene Mawdsley and Cillin Greene ran the other legs as they secured their place in the final.

And as a result, it takes the team into the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this year.

Ireland time of 3:12.56 was around two and a half seconds slower than the national record of 3:09.92, which was set at the European Championships in Rome last year.

The quartet were fourth fastest overall from the three qualifying heats, behind USA, Belgium and Australia.

Meanwhile, Finn Valley AC#s Siofra Thompson won the Union Count Girls Championship 800 metres title in New Jersey on Friday evening in a time of 2 minutes and 9 seconds.

