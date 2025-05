Donegal ladies manager James Daly was proud of his players despite being well beaten 3-9 to 0-7 by their Armagh counterparts in the Ulster Ladies SFC decider in Clones.

Armagh are a hugely experienced team while Donegal are going through a transitionary period.

Nevertheless, this final should stand to the Donegal team and he is upbeat about the future.

He spoke to Highland Radio’s match analyst Maureen O’Donnell after the game to give his thoughts.