Kildrum Tigers roar into Voodoo Cup Final – plus Saturday League results

Kildrum Tigers booked their place in the final of this season’s Voodoo Venue Cup Final after a comprehensive 5-0 win over Gweedore Celtic in their semi-final at Diamond Park, Ballyare.

Among the scorers were Matty Crossan, Michael Lynch, and Josh Martin.

They will now face Erne Wanderers in the decider next week.

Elsewhere, in the final series of games in the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One for this season, champions Oldtown Celtic defeated Donegal Town 3-0, Drumbar FC were 2-0 winners over Glencar Celtic, Ramelton Mariners beat Arranmore United 4-0, and Strand Rovers overcame Swilly Rovers 7-1.

 

