Major sea search ongoing close to Buncrana

A significant search operation has been launched off the coast of Buncrana
The rescue helicopter and at least 4 RNLI/coast guard lifeboats are involved in the searches focused off Buncrana beach
No further details are available at present
A significant search operation has been launched off the coast of Buncrana
The rescue helicopter and at least 4 RNLI/coast guard lifeboats are involved in the searches focused off Buncrana beach
No further details are available at present
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland