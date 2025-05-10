NWCU Senior Cup – St. Johnston well beaten by Strabane – plus all the results

The North West Cricket Union Senior Cup took centre stage on Saturday – and there were some emphatic wins.

St. Johnston could only make 91 runs and in reply Strabane ran up 97/3 to win by seven wickets.

Glendermott (124) also had a seven wicket win over Newbuildings (126/3) as did Ardmore (156/3) who responded well to Bond Glen’s 152 target.

The closest affair was a 12 run win for Bready (184) over Fox Lodge (172).

Ballyspallan made only 118 and Brigade (119/0) powered their way to a ten wicket victory.

Also winning by ten wickets were Coleraine (69/0) as Sion Mills could only conjure up 67 runs in their innings.

Eglinton were the top scorers (301/9) as they won by 102 runs over Burndennett (199).