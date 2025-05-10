Relive the closing moments of an epic Ulster Senior Football Championship Final

It will go down in history as one of the great Ulster Senior Football Championship Finals, as ultimately Donegal prevailed as they defeated All-Ireland champions Armagh by 2-23 to 0-28 after extra-time in St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones.

Listen here as Highland Radio’s Head of Sport Oisin Kelly describes the final nail-biting moments in the commentary box where he was joined by former Donegal selector and regular match analyst Brendan Kilcoyne, 1992 All-Ireland winner Tony Boyle, and journalist Michael McMullan of Gaelic Life.