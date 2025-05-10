Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Relive the closing moments of an epic Ulster Senior Football Championship Final

Victory…Patrick McBrearty lifts the Anglo-Celt Cup. Photo: Donegal GAA facebook.

It will go down in history as one of the great Ulster Senior Football Championship Finals, as ultimately Donegal prevailed as they defeated All-Ireland champions Armagh by 2-23 to 0-28 after extra-time in St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones.

Listen here as Highland Radio’s Head of Sport Oisin Kelly describes the final nail-biting moments in the commentary box where he was joined by former Donegal selector and regular match analyst Brendan Kilcoyne, 1992 All-Ireland winner Tony Boyle, and journalist Michael McMullan of Gaelic Life.

I0000CeXW4GABS_0
News, Top Stories

Major sea search ongoing close to Buncrana

10 May 2025
Peader Toibin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Failed asylum seekers are not being deported – Toibin

10 May 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police warn of possible traffic delays tomorrow as a result of parades in Castlederg and Derry

10 May 2025
murayspharmacy2
Audio, News, Top Stories

IPU concerned at impact of medicine shortages

10 May 2025
