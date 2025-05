Donegal retained their Ulster SFC title in sensational circumstances with a 2-23 to 0-28 win over All-Ireland champions Armagh in a game that went to extra-time in Clones.

The final 30 seconds was – like most of the game – nail-biting stuff.

And this is what it sounded like as the Highland commentary team of Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne and Tony Boyle observed the final 30 seconds ahead of the hooter!