“It was just pulsating the whole way through” – that was how Highland Radio match analyst Brendan Kilcoyne described Donegal’s victory over Armagh in a pulsating Ulster SFC decider in Clones that went to extra time before Jim McGuinness’ side came out on top, 2-23 to 0-28.

Oisin Kelly got his immediate post-match reaction, and also that of 1991 All-Ireland winner Tony Boyle who was part of the commentary team.