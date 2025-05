There were 280 new cars sold in Donegal in April, eight less than during March and 43 more than April of last year.

The most popular brand was Toyota with 53, followed by Kia with 51, and Skoda and Volkswagen with 23 each.

Of the new cars sold, 76 were Petrol electric hybrids, 68 were diesel, 64 petrol, 41 plug in hybrids and 29 electric.