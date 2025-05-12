Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cllr McDermott hopeful ahead of meeting with Housing Minister

The Minister for Housing is to meet with Donegal County Council’s Defective Block Committee later today in Lifford.

The chairperson of the committee is hopeful that the talks will act as a catalyst for some much-anticipated progress.

As it stands, there have been several lags in getting current legislation updated for homeowners to ensure that early adopters of the scheme aren’t penalised, with an ongoing campaign for 100% redress for private homeowners affected by defective concrete.

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council has long been awaiting to see a scheme for its social housing stock that is also affected by crumbling blocks.

Cllr Martin McDermott says getting the housing officials and Minister James Browne in one room will be significant:

garda kevin flatley
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach promises overhaul of speed checkpoint system following death of on duty garda

12 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday's Nine Til Noon Show

12 May 2025
minister browne county house lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr McDermott hopeful ahead of meeting with Housing Minister

12 May 2025
child children kid kids
Top Stories, News

Almost €19,000 awarded to make Ramelton village play area more accessible

12 May 2025
