Cllr McDermott hopeful ahead of meeting with Housing Minister

The Minister for Housing is to meet with Donegal County Council’s Defective Block Committee later today in Lifford.

The chairperson of the committee is hopeful that the talks will act as a catalyst for some much-anticipated progress.

As it stands, there have been several lags in getting current legislation updated for homeowners to ensure that early adopters of the scheme aren’t penalised, with an ongoing campaign for 100% redress for private homeowners affected by defective concrete.

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council has long been awaiting to see a scheme for its social housing stock that is also affected by crumbling blocks.

Cllr Martin McDermott says getting the housing officials and Minister James Browne in one room will be significant: