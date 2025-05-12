Community rallying around bereaved families – Cllr Murray

Tributes are being paid to two teenagers who died after getting into difficulty off the coast of Donegal.

16-year-old Emmanuel Familola, originally from Nigeria, died in hospital yesterday morning, after being rescued from the water near Buncrana on Saturday afternoon.

The body of 18-year-old Matt Sibanda, from Zimbabwe, was recovered on Saturday night.

Their schools have described them as “deeply respected and valued students”, adding the entire community is “heartbroken”.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD, councillor Jack Murray, says the community is rallying around the families: