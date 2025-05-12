DCB Committee meeting with James Browne was ‘positive and constructive’ – McDermott

Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee had a two-hour meeting with Housing Minister James Browne in Lifford this evening, with Chairperson Cllr Martin McDermott describing it as a positive and constructive one.

While it will take months to get all the promised legislation improving the scheme through the Oireachtas, Minister Browne pledged to expedite some key points in the coming weeks.

He’s also said the details of a scheme for the remediation of social homes will be available shortly.

Cllr McDermott says it’s important that Minister Browne now has a clear understanding of all the issues…………