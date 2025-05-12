Derry City President Paul Diamond passes away

There is sadness around Derry City Football Club and The Brandywell today following the death of Club President Paul Diamond.

He was appointed President in 2021 having served a number of other roles in the club over the years.

Paul joined the board of in 1995 and served as club chairman when the club last won the League of Ireland in 1997.

Mr Diamond was a lifetime supporter of the club, and a long term sponsor. His firm, Diamond Corrugated, has provided shirt sponsorship to the club since 2011, however his support for the club has been demonstrated over many decades.

Outside of football, Diamond Corrugated are a significant local employer and Mr Diamond was awarded a O.B.E in 2002 for his services to the packaging industry.