Housing Minister admits new DCB legislation will take months to implement

Housing Minister James Browne says he wants to drive legislation improving the Defective Block Redress Scheme through the Dail as quickly as possible, but admitted this afternoon the process will take months.

Speaking to Greg Hughes in Lifford this afternoon before a meeting with Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee, Minister Browne said the legislation was approved by cabinet in October, but it was delayed by the general election.

Minister Browne says he wants to meet a wide cross section of people so he can better understand the extent of the crisis…………..