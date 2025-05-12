Man sustained facial injuries overnight in serious assault in Derry

A man was hospitalised overnight in Derry following what police have described as a serious assault.

Just before 2:30am this morning, PSNI received a report that a man had been assaulted in the Racecourse Road area of Shantallow.

The 42-year-old man sustained facial injuries.

A 34-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing a blade or point in a public place, and resisting police.

He remains in custody at this time.

The investigation continues, and those with information are asked to contact police.